Hyperion Market Cap Achieves $407,617.84 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $407,617.84 and $449.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyperion has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00208292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

