Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.0990

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $92,380.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00070159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00107479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,557,790 coins and its circulating supply is 52,358,453 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

