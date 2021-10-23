IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in IDEX by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in IDEX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.57. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $166.51 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.56.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.