Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis Sells 2,926 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander Aravanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46.

ILMN stock opened at $409.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

