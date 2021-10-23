Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $390.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina’s research and development expenses increased 30.3% year over year, while selling, general & administrative expenses rose 133.3% in the second quarter of 2021. These pushed up operating costs by 85.2%. These rising costs are building pressure on the bottom line. Further, on lack of clarity related to the resurgence of coronavirus and emergence of the delta strain, the company had to put some moderation in terms of its second-half 2021 expectation related to business growth. The GRAIL acquisition-related complications are weighing on the stock. On a positive note, Illumina exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year improvement in segmental revenues across all geographies surpassed the company’s expectations. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $409.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina has a 52-week low of $288.01 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.86 and its 200 day moving average is $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

