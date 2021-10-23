Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 12,442.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 1,468.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 338.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 417,714 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 762.9% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 397,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

