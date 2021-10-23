Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

PI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. Impinj has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

