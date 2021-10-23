Indexed Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21,626.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00004584 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $21,626.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00072020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00105673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,180.74 or 1.00181700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.42 or 0.06722511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

