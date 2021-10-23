Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Informa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

