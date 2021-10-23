Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells $191,398.15 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

Shares of SEMR opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

