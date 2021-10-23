Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 10,965 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 10,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $822,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LOVE stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

