Insider Selling: Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Sells $4,438,449.78 in Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TFC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.