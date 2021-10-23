Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.35.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.