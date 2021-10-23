Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

