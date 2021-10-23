International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 780.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $231,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

