Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.10 and last traded at $93.10. 4,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27.

