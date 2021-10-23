Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $159.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

