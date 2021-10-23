Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.10 and last traded at $111.97. Approximately 2,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.66.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.