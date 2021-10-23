IQE’s (IQE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IQE to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LON IQE opened at GBX 45.95 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.81. The company has a market cap of £368.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.50.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

