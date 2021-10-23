iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 169.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.77 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

