iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $158.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

