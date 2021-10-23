iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $278.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $280.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.