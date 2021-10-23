Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR remained flat at $$30.36 during trading on Friday. 9,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,563. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $489.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $807,000. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

