Jabil Inc. (JBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 1st

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jabil to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $61.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,421,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,579 shares of company stock valued at $6,152,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.