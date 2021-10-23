Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

