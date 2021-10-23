Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lonza Group Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

