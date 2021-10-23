Jefferies Financial Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $375.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.69.
NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.68. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.
In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
