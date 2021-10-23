Jefferies Financial Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $375.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.69.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.68. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $311.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

