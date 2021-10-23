Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 1,456,152 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456,152 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Infinera by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 291,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

