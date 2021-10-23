Jetcoin (JET) Trading 24.9% Lower This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $545,204.85 and approximately $118,667.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00204934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00102671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

