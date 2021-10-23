JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $117.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

JOYY stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.20. 623,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,553,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 173.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

