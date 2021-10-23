JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Oriental Land stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $455.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.12 million.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

