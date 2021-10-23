JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CTS were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CTS in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 63.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.69. CTS Co. has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

