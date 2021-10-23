JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of O-I Glass worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $18,799,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 633,354 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 526,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.