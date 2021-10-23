Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,110 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $29,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

