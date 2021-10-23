KeeperDAO (ROOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.41 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $173.33 million and $5.41 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $280.64 or 0.00458024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

