KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

