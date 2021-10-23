KeyCorp Weighs in on Berry Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

BRY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 49,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Berry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 154,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

