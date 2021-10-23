Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $10.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,942,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773,463. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

