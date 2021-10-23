Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of KRON opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $936.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Kronos Bio has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,578.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth $4,438,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

