Kura Sushi USA, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of KRUS opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.