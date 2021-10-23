Kusama (KSM) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $381.49 or 0.00623868 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $113.01 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00071356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00105715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,062.26 or 0.99858941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.31 or 0.06662966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

