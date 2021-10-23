Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $8.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.77 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of LRCX opened at $556.74 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $614.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

