Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 504 ($6.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 638.13.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

