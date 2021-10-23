LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.86. Approximately 6,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

