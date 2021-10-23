Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 39,567 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after buying an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after buying an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after buying an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after buying an additional 391,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,553,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,376,000 after buying an additional 348,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

