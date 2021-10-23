Legal & General Group Plc Buys 4,312 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of Arvinas worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $123,406.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

