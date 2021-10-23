Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 23.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,014 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $816.31 million, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

