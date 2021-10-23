Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,607 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,607 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of HCC opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.