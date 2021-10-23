Legal & General Group Plc Sells 38,812 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Interface by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $884.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

