Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,181 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $70.02 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

